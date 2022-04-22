Stranger Things spin-offs may happen in future as showrunners tease they have 'some ideas'

Even as fans won't be happy to bid adieu to Stranger Things with five seasons, there's a possibility that some of the characters may return again for spin-offs in future. While fans have in the past taken to social media to speak about the characters they would love to see in spin-offs, it seems the showrunners also have thought about the same.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke about potential spin-offs for the show after the original series wrap. Matt admitted saying, "We have some ideas." He further added on how they would go about it and how the decision on a spin-off would eventually be finalised saying, "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not", via ScreenRant.

The creators are hoping to chance upon a good idea for a spin-off that won't end up being a rehash of Stranger Things. The showrunners also mentioned that according to them, it would be a good idea to hand over the spin-off to someone else but still be "heavily involved" in the making of the project.

In the past, series star Gaten Matarazzo admitted that he would be game for a spin-off with his character of Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery's Steve Harrington. He also maintained that it would be fun if they had something WandaVision style.

