Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard teases the ending of the horror drama series: It will be bittersweet

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in the series, teased the ending of the horror drama series. Read on to know more.

The third season of Stranger Things concluded last year and left us with several cliff-hangers. While the fans were eagerly waiting for the next season, the production of the Netflix series was postponed earlier this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The creators did share a teaser from the upcoming episodes and it featured Sheriff Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, being held captive in a Russian prison. The teaser revealed that the next installment is set to feature a thrilling Soviet escape mission.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in the popular series, recently spoke about working in the show during an interview with Variety. The 17-year-old actor compared working on Stranger Things to Harry Potter, considering the audience saw the younger stars growing up with their on-screen characters. “When it comes to the character that so many of us know you from, how do you feel about eventually saying. What I think is so great about Stranger Things is it has the Harry Potter effect. Where you can see how the characters and the actors grow up over time. The character is a part of me,” he said.

Speaking about the show’s ending and saying goodbye to the characters that defined his acting career, Finn said it will be bittersweet. “Definitely when Stranger Things ends, it is not going to feel like it didn't happen or that Mike isn't a part of me still. I think I will be ready to say goodbye but it will be bittersweet,” he explained.

Credits :Variety

Share your comment ×