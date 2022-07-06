Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn REACTS to 'overwhelming' love from fans for his Metallica cover in the show

On the season finale of Stranger Things season 4, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson took the cake and got all the love from the fans who went ecstatic after watching the character break out into a full-blown electric guitar performance of Metallica's Master Of Puppets. In a recent chat with ET, Quinn opened up about the "overwhelming" fan reaction and his experience of doing the epic scene.

For those unversed, as a way of distracting the deadly bats that were all over protecting the lair of the villain Vecna, Eddie Munson performed the song and shortly after the episode aired the 1986 track started climbing back on the music charts. Quinn explained in the interview, "I was lucky that I kind of I've played guitar since I was quite young so I had kind of the foundations to take most of it." He continued, "It's great fun, you know, who wouldn't wanna kind of be a rock star for an afternoon or an evening?"

Meanwhile, Quinn revealed that he was informed about the scene via text and right until filming restarted after the hiatus he was still unaware of what exactly he was to do, "I think it might be the only world where like a sequence like that kind of can exist and it not feel ridiculous," and added, "I mean, obviously it is ridiculous, but it feels earned and it feels fun and it feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence." Commenting on the show and the Stranger Things cast, Quinn shared that being part of the cast has been "incredibly gratifying" for him.

