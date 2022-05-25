Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp reveals upcoming season is 'a lot darker' and 'scarier'

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp in a recent press conference, which Pinkvilla attended, teased how the next season is going to be different from the previous seasons. Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi horror thriller 'Stranger Things' is darker than any of the other installments, according to Noah Schnapp, who has been a member of the franchise's primary cast since its inception.

On being asked if the upcoming season 4 is going to be 'darker' for the viewers, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers said, “It’s a lot darker, yeah. It’s crazy, I remember, I just watched the first two episodes because they just sent us the first four, and it just shocked me how crazy and scary it was." Noah further said, “Because every season when we do this press I always say ‘It’s so much darker, it’s so much bigger’, which is the classic thing you say for Stranger Things, but this season, when I was watching it I was terrified for some of the parts so it’s definitely scarier.”

Since the first season debuted on Netflix in 2016, Schnapp has portrayed Will Byers. The program has subsequently been a massive phenomenon for the streaming service, with its '80s setting and homages to films and television series from the time capturing people' hearts and minds. This year, Netflix will release the fourth season in two parts, the first on May 27th and the second on July 1st. Season 4 will see Schnapp resume his role, although nothing is known about Season 5.

Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers haven't seen the residents of Hawkins, Indiana face the newest danger from the Upside Down since summer 2019. Stranger Things' universe moves to California for its fourth season, where Will, Eleven, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) have migrated. Part of the season will also take place in Russia, where Hopper (David Harbour) is imprisoned.

