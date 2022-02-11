From strangers to lovers: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin’s relationship timeline leading up to their engagement

It’s a fairytale, in its true essence. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, both at extremely high stages in their own sense, having achieved a great deal all throughout their careers so far, have decided to tie the knot. Their fans have been overjoyed ever since they confirmed their dating rumors and have only waited for an update regarding their wedding. The joyful news dropped on February 10 as the two hopped on their Instagram handle to reveal their engagement news through personal letters.

Today, we’re taking a look at the days, months and years leading up to their celebratory announcement.

The Negotiation:

Starring together for their first project, this action-thriller was the start of something great for both the actors. They both seem to have considered accepting the role because of the other, as they have previously admitted and we think this might be an indication of their mutual fondness. Revealing their first impressions of each other, Son Ye Jin complimented his skin and hair’s healthy condition, while Hyun Bin mentioned how he felt happy to have met someone whose work he has often watched.

Crash Landing on You:

Their next project came in with the massively popular tvN drama, 'Crash Landing on You' that has broken multiple viewership records. The then-not-dating couple laughed off their relationship rumors and agreed to have looked forward to working together for the second time. However, the romantic-comedy became the basis of their wonderful relationship as they got closer than ever on the show.

Dating:

On January 1, 2021, it was revealed that Lee Jeong Hyuk and Yoon Seri (their characters in the drama) are dating. The two actors’ agencies also confirmed the news and the world was tinted in red ever since. However, it was also reported that they started dating in March 2020 and fans were shocked at how they were able to hide their relationship for so long.

Hints:

This was the first time that the actors had publicly accepted their relationship so fans knew how serious they were. On multiple occasions, rumours ran rampant suspecting an upcoming wedding between the two. The couple did not dish out any details but spoke fondly of each other every time they were asked.

Announcement:

The fated day arrived when around 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST), Son Ye Jin shared the image of a miniature wedding dress and a lovely letter announcing her marriage plans. Soon, via his agency VAST Entertainment’s Instagram handle, Hyun Bin also wrote to his fans about how Lee Jeong Hyuk and Yoon Seri will be taking the next step together. Their agencies stated that the couple will hold a ceremony in March surrounded by family and acquaintances.

Now, we wait for more updates from our favourite couple’s upcoming marriage and binge on some ‘Crash Landing on You’.

