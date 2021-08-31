Stray Kids to achieve THIS commendable feat for the first time in JYP history? Find out

Stray Kids' second full-length album 'NOEASY' has surpassed the cumulative shipment volume of 1.1 million copies on the Gaon Chart as of August 31st. It was the first album produced by JYP Entertainment to become a million-seller. Previously, 'NOEASY' recorded 930,000 pre-orders by the day of its release.

Based on the album aggregation site Hanteo Chart, the Initial Chodong (album sales for a week as of the release date) achieved 641,589 copies. This was an increase of more than 410,000 copies from the record of the first regular repackage album 'IN生', which was the previous work, and broke its own best record. Then, it took the first place on the Hanteo Chart's Weekly Album Chart (Aug. 23- Aug. 29, 2021) and the Weekly Retail Album Chart of the Gaon Chart (Aug. 22- Aug. 28, 2021), proving its powerful album power.

The title song 'Thunderous' topped the iTunes song charts in 52 overseas regions, including Australia, Germany, and Singapore, on the cumulative basis until August 24th after its release, and entered the 104th spot on the Spotify global top 200 chart on August 23rd and entered the chart on August 24th. It climbed to 86th place and recorded its own highest ranking.

The music video surpassed 50 million views on YouTube around 3:45 pm on August 30th, six days after its release. The harmony of tradition and modernity, splendid performances, and the members' energy in the music video led to a hot response from domestic and foreign fans. It is expected to rise to the fifth billion-viewed music video following 'God’s Menu', 'MIROH', 'Back Door', and 'My Pace'.

The title song 'Thunderous' is a song that adds a magnificent sound to the various sounds of Korean traditional music, which 3RACHA, a producer group in the team consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, participated in writing and composing. Greater expectations and attention are focused on the future of Stray Kids, who have been at the forefront of the 4th generation of K-pop with the glory of being a million-seller after about three years of their debut.

ALSO READ: Album review: Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ comeback with a ‘Thunderous’ sound that shatters any haters’ opinions

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of this amazing feat by Stray Kids? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.