Stray Kids achieve over 2 billion streams in 2023; joins likes of BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans

Stray Kids, a K-pop group under JYP Entertainment, is only aiming for an upward graph when it comes to their music and success as artists. Known for its self-produced albums and songs carrying unique musical abilities and elements, the group always sets the bar high with their releases. Currently, Stray Kids have joined the league of BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans to achieve a spectacular record.

Stray Kids surpass 2 billion streams in one single calendar year

Stray Kids have surpassed 2 billion streams in total for this single calendar year. Stray Kids is able to record this number through the years of music releases and it comes from all their albums, and singles released across their discography. In 2023, Stray Kids join BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans in the 2 billion streaming club. The group's recently released album 5-STAR received much love and appreciation from their fans. 5-STAR was released in June 2023. with S-Class as the title track. One of the tracks Topline also saw the legendary Tiger JK featuring on the track. 5-STAR peaked at number one in eight countries. It sold around five million copies in its release month. Their sub-unit 3RACHA is mostly responsible for producing the Stray Kids music, performed at the Global Citizen Festival for the first time.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids will be releasing their new album ROCK-STAR on November 10. The prologue video and tracklist along with the promotion schedule have been released. Not only this Stray Kids will be appearing as a featuring artist for an American hip-hop artist Lil Durk on his track All My Life. Everyone is pumped up to see this amalgamation of Western and Eastern worlds of music. Previously, Stray Kids won the Best K-pop award for their song S-Class at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since then the group has only been taking steps towards global dominance. Recently they also made their submissions for the 2024 Grammys nominations.

