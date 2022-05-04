Stray Kids achieves another milestone with ‘ODDINARY’ on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart; Find out

Stray Kids’ latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’ is continuing to soar high! The boy group’s March 18 release has now become the first K-Pop album of 2022 to spend six weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. The chart is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States, and ‘ODDINARY’ ranks at number 126 for the week ending on May 7.

With this, Stray Kids becomes only the eighth K-Pop group in history to enter an album on the Billboard 200 chart for six weeks, joining BTS, BLACKPINK, SuperM, NCT, NCT 127, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and fellow JYP Entertainment labelmates TWICE.

Upon release, ‘ODDINARY’ had debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids the third Korean artist in history to ever top the chart, joining BTS and SuperM. The mini album had also debuted at rank 2 on the Tastemaker Albums chart following its release.

The boy group’s mini album has also ranked at number 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, making it its sixth consecutive week achieving this rank on the chart. Additionally, ‘ODDINARY’ is maintaining a high position on the Top Current Album Sales chart and on the Top Album Sales chart as well, ranking at number 14 and number 20 on the two charts, respectively.

Further, the title track from Stray Kids’ March 2022 release, ‘MANIAC’, ranks at number 11 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart this week, and number 153 on the Global Excluding US chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

