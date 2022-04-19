Stray Kids achieves THIS feat with ‘ODDINARY’ on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart

Ever since Stray Kids returned with their latest album ‘ODDINARY’ on March 18, the boy group has been achieving one impressive feat after the other! For the week ending on April 23, ‘ODDINARY’ has remained on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, this week charting at number 131 on the list. With this, Stray Kids’ latest mini album has officially become the first (and so far, only) K-pop album released in 2022 to have spent four weeks on the chart.

Last month, ‘ODDINARY’ debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids the third Korean artist in history to ever top the chart, after BTS and SuperM. With their latest achievement, Stray Kids becomes the eighth K-pop artist in history to ever chart an album on the Billboard 200 for four weeks or more, following BTS, BLACKPINK, SuperM, NCT, NCT 127, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE.

Also for the fourth consecutive week, Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’ maintains its spot at number 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart (where it also debuted at number 1 on the chart for the week of April 2). The release also maintains its stronghold on other charts that it debuted at rank 1 on, this week at number 12 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and number 13 on the Top Album Sales chart. Further, ‘ODDINARY’ ranks at number 24 on the Tastemaker Albums chart for the week (where it debuted at rank 2).

Congratulations to Stray Kids for their continued success with ‘ODDINARY’!

