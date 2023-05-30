Stray Kids achieves new record as upcoming album 5-STAR crosses 4.9 million stock pre-orders

On May 30th, Stray Kids third full album '5-STAR' accomplished 4.93 million pre-orders on that day. This is the most pre-orders ever placed for a K-pop album. The mini-album 'ODDINARY,' which came out in March 2022, sold approximately 1,856,000 copies and achieved consecutive million sales. 'MAXIDENT,' which came out in October of the same year, sold approximately 3,421,700 albums. Stray Kids had a complete deal of around 1,675,000 albums with their second customary collection 'NOEASY', delivered in August 2021, and turned into '1,000,000 Sellers' (Million sellers) following 3 years of debut.

5-STAR:

'UNVEIL: TRACK' , which is Stray Kids' signature teaser content prior to the release of the new album, presents a portion of the b-side melodies, demonstrating elevated requirements in South Korea and globally by involving the best position on YouTube music video moving overall after its release. Then, on May 29th and 30th, two music video teasers for the title song 'S-Class' were shown in succession. This sparked a lot of international interest in 'S-Class,' which will be Stray Kids' first comeback song in 2023. The title track, ‘S-Class,’ adds newness and challenges to the "unique and eccentric" personality of Stray Kids. The title track, the songs ‘S-Class,’ ‘Great Man,’ ‘ITEM,’ ‘Super Bowl,’ and TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK), ‘DLC,’ ‘Let's Die,’ ‘Crash,’ ‘FNF,’ ‘Youtiful,’ ‘The SOUND (Korean Ver.),’ ‘Time Out' are the 12 all self-composed songs and tracks hint at the creation of a brand-new masterpiece by the self-producing group.

S-Class:

The stunning visual splendor that dominates the atmosphere in the teaser draws attention. A "special" operation is carried out by the members of the group to put an end to the situation while Lee Know is surrounded by an enigmatic group. Indeed, even in a strained circumstance that makes your hands sweat, faithful magnetism gets the attention, lastly the eight individuals accumulate in one spot and focus. It invigorates interest in the consummation of the blockbuster activity created by Stray Kids.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG member T.O.P shares teasers on Instagram, hinting at awaited solo comeback

Advertisement