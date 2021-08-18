Stray Kids is admiring ‘The View’ in another track reveal for ‘NOEASY’

In true Stray Kids fashion, the next track from their upcoming album ‘NOEASY’ has been unveiled to the world. A summer song, this one displays yet another side to the boy group which has continued to present a multitude of themes throughout the course of their album release. Between the sounds of nature and some TVs, Stray Kids enjoy a free-spirited getaway surrounded by lush greens.



Straying away from the hard-hitting rap in the songs before, dressed in casual whites, the boys croon their way in. Skiing about holding on to their complicated feelings, Stray Kids admit to liking the view, their current situation, right then. Member Felix takes on the job of filming his fun-loving members who make their way on the seemingly unending picturesque view.



‘DREAMS COME TRUE TO THOSE WHO TRULY WANT THEM’ glows as the boys dance around amidst colour bombs as they know ‘Wherever I go, I’ll be ok’, with the song coming to an end as Felix makes a wish to a burning candle and the group’s name sprawled across a peaceful seashore. Watch below.

‘NOEASY’ is Stray Kids’ second studio album, as the group is returning after 11 months since their last Korean album ‘In Life’ was released in September 2020. In a series of ‘UNVEIL’ Stray Kids have teased short clips of their forthcoming album spanning across various musical genres. From a total of 14 songs, ‘The View’ is the seventh in line.



‘NOEASY’ will be released on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the title track ’Thunderous’.



