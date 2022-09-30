Stray Kids adorn the denim look in the latest set of concept photos for ‘MAXIDENT’

On September 30, JYP Entertainment released the concept photos for the upcoming Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’. The members look amazing in the light and denim look, accessorized with various trinkets as well. The song will be released on October 7. Stray Kids became JYP's first million-selling artist with their 2nd full-length album 'NOEASY' in August of last year. The mini-album 'ODDINARY', released in March, topped the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' and set a record for the third K-pop artist and second record for a single artist, and sold 1 million albums at the same time. and achieved million-selling for the second time in a row. Following the momentum, the new album 'MAXIDENT' surpassed 2.24 million pre-orders as of the afternoon of September 28, heralding the birth of the first double million seller.

In particular, in preparation for the pre-order quantity of 1.3 million copies of 'ODDINARY' two days before release, 'MAXIDENT' reached 2.24 million copies with an increase of nearly 1 million copies more than a week before release. Stray Kids came on top with the 'Billboard 200' with the album 'ODDINARY', which contains the title song 'MANIAC', which was directly worked by Bangchan, Changbin, and Han of the group's producing team 3RACHA. It achieved a significant achievement of continuous million-selling. Starting with the pre-debut song 'Hellevator', they did not stop trying and challenged, and built up his creative capabilities. Music featuring addictive beats as a feature has also received favorable reviews for enhancing K-pop diversity. The new title song 'CASE 143' was also in charge of writing and composing the lyrics for all of Stray Kids' title songs, starting with their debut song 'District 9' in March 2018.