Stray Kids all set to feature on Lil Durk's All My Life with Burna Boy and J. Cole; Fans express excitement

Stray Kids dropped an unexpected collaboration news earlier today and fans are ecstatic to know. This is the first time Stray Kids will be officially collaborating with a Western artist, a step toward the group's global dominance. Lil Durk invited Stray Kids to feature on his track along with Burna Boy and J. Cole, the legendary artists. A small preview of the new track is also available.

Stray Kids to feature on Lil Durk's track All My Life

Stray Kids shared that they will appear as a featured artist for the American rapper Lil Durk's track All My Life remix. This unexpected collaboration has taken the whole fandom by surprise. Fans are elated to know about this great news. The news was dropped by the American rapper Lil Durk on his social media account. The news picked the air and then Stray Kids posted about it on their social media handles making it official. Speculations surrounding the possible collaboration were confirmed by both artists. Not only this, Lil Durk also shared a small glimpse of the track on his YouTube channel which you can watch below. Aside from Stray Kids, Lil Durk's All My Life remix package features legendary artists like Burna Boy known to have taken Afro music to the world, and J. Cole, a well-known American hip-hop artist. Watch the song preview and find the pre-save link here:

Fans call it 'another day another slay' moment

Fans of Stray Kids are excited and they expressed their happiness on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter). For some, it was two of their favorite artists collaborating while for others it was the excitement of Stray Kids moving towards their dominating global presence in the music industry worldwide. It is an amalgamation of the Western and Eastern worlds of music with Stray Kids' unique musical abilities and Lil Durk's impressive rap style. This interaction of Stray Kids will play a huge role in garnering more global recognition ever since the group's appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and winning the Best K-pop title.

