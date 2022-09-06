Stray Kids announce comeback with an amazing teaser for MAXIDENT

Stray Kids is a popular South Korean boy band and is composed of eight members: Lee Know, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, I.N, and Felix. This is going to be a great month for K-pop fans as a lot of K-pop groups have announced the release of their albums. And, now we finally have Stray Kids too with the announcement of their comeback.

Yes, the wait is over now! Stray Kids is coming back!

On September 6 at midnight KST, Stray Kids dropped a teaser trailer titled "MAXIDENT" announcing their comeback. The popular boy band is set to make their much-awaited comeback on October 7 at 1 p.m. KST.

This 1 minute 59 seconds trailer shows the members in different moods and avatars. The trailer is beautiful and is well-thought as the outfits match the concepts properly. The visuals, aesthetics, emotions, and everything else in the trailer are perfect.

The trailer ended with a cliffhanger, as it is hard to guess the ending of the video.

Watch the trailer here!!

This video doesn't tell us a lot about the album, but it can be safely said that it has left everyone excited.

It has been seven months since Stray Kids released their mini album "ODDINARY" in March 2022. The new album of Stray Kids is set to release on October 7, and we can't wait for it!

Also Read: EXO’s Xiumin aka Kim Minseok announces solo debut with ‘Brand New’ mini-album releasing on THIS date