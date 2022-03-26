Stray Kids announce re-comeback for ‘ODDINARY’ after recovering from COVID-19

On March 26, JYP Entertainment released the new schedule for Stray Kids’ latest comeback with sixth mini-album ‘ODDINARY’ and its title track ‘MANIAC’. Stray Kids dropped the album on March 18 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). They appeared for a shoot at KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ on the same day, after which Changbin tested positive for the coronavirus with a self-kit.

In the following days, members- Changbin, HAN, Seungmin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin, tested positive for COVID-19. With the exception of Felix and I.N who tested negative, all the group members went into self-quarantine for recovery and relocated to separate residences. The promotional activities for ‘ODDINARY’ had to be cancelled including music show appearances as well as shootings.

Now, according to the latest update, Changbin and HAN have completed their quarantine period and are ready to resume their activities. So the group has announced a re-comeback with a fresh schedule which begins from March 27. Music show appearances have been added for March 30, 31, April 1 and 3.

The release of new videos for their songs, ‘Lonely St.’ and ‘땡 (FREEZE)’ have also been announced as well as more video events and behind footages will be made available to fans. Check out the full schedule below.

