Stray Kids announce their 2nd 'LoveSTAY' fan meeting 'SKZ’s Chocolate Factory' on THESE dates

Mark your calendars: Stray Kids is getting ready to meet their fans both online and offline next month! On January 7, Stray Kids officially announced that they would be holding their second fan meeting 'SKZ’s Chocolate Factory' over two days in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The fan meeting will be held in person at Olympic Hall on both February 12 and 13, and the February 13 fan meeting will simultaneously be streamed online through Naver’s Beyond LIVE. Some more exciting details for STAYs - The first night of 'SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY' will take place offline on February 12 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), while the second night will be held both online and offline on February 13 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

This marks Stray Kids's first fan meeting in approximately a year, following the group's successful 1st online fan meeting '#LoveSTAY SKZ-X' in February of 2021. Stray Kids last released their single album 'Christmas EveL' on November 29, 2021. Marketed as a 'holiday special single', it consists of four tracks, including the lead singles 'Christmas EveL', and 'Winter Falls', with a theme of Christmas, hip hop, and pop sound.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Stays celebrate with #HANdredOnKOMCA as Stray Kids’ HAN bags credits for 100 songs on KOMCA

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.