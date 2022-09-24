Stray Kids are a vision in white in the new set of concept photos for upcoming release ‘MAXIDENT’

Stray Kids will release their new mini album 'MAXIDENT' and the title song 'CASE 143' on October 7th at 1 PM KST (9 AM IST). Prior to the comeback, various teasing contents such as trailers, tracklists, mashup videos, and b-side songs were sequentially released through the official social media handles, drawing attention. On September 24th, they showed 8 personal images and raised expectations for the new concept.

The members in the teaser boasted a fascinating atmosphere as if they were soaking wet. Bang Chan, Felix, and I.N exuded a special aura by conveying a deep eye contact, while Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin boasted dazzling visuals that sang close-ups. Changbin and Han showed the charm of a warm boyfriend with a bright smile.

The new song 'CASE 143' is Stray Kids' first love song as the title song, and it has a different charm. The feeling of falling in love is compared to an 'event', and Stray Kids' unique witty expression is contained throughout the song. Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han of 3RACHA, the group's producing team, wrote and composed the lyrics, illuminating their individuality and musicality.

The new album includes the title song 'CASE 143', 'Cool', 'Give Me Your TMI', 'SUPER BOARD', '3RACHA (Bangchan, Changbin, Han)', 'TASTE (Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix)', 'I guess I like you (Seungmin, I.N)', and the Korean version of the 2nd Japanese mini album title song 'CIRCUS'. All of the members, including 3Racha, were listed on the credits, proving the qualifier of 'self-producing group'.