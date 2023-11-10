Stray Kids are absolute rockstars in the new Rock LALALALA MV; WATCH

Stray Kids have made a sensational comeback, creating a wave of excitement as they prepare to take the world by storm with their much-anticipated album Rock Star. This rocking return is marked by the release of the official music video for the album's title track, Rock LALALALA, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for fans, called STAYs eagerly awaiting the group's latest musical masterpiece.

Stray Kids unveil the official music video for Rock LALALALA

Stray Kids have made a remarkable return on November 10, delivering an extraordinary auditory and visual experience that's bound to captivate audiences with the sheer exuberance of music.

The fourth gen K-pop boy group that has been rocking the charts and audience's hearts lately, has dropped the official music video for the main track of their highly anticipated album Rock Star, titled Rock LALALALA. Stray Kids, who are known across the globe as powerhouse of energy, for their hard hitting choreographies and they have proved the claims by STAYs true, with this latest release. In the music-video, the octet can be seen dressed black and white as they perform in style, setting the ground on fire.

Check out the power-packed music video below:

Stray Kids make a rocking return with Rock Star

Rock Star stands as the eighth EP in Korean (thirteenth overall) by Stray Kids, arriving five months after their third studio album, 5-Star. Drawing inspiration from the Korean four-character idiom "huiroaerak," the EP was crafted by the group's in-house production team, 3Racha, alongside collaborators such as Versachoi, Cubeatz, Willie Weeks, Millionboy, Nickko Young, and Jun2.

The album holds a dual significance, drawing from the Chinese character "rak," signifying delight and pleasure in Korean, while also encompassing the English meaning of "rock" as part of rock n' roll. Stray Kids convey a message of hope to their audience through their vibrant music and performances, emphasizing the idea that life should ultimately be about joy and happiness. This theme is intricately woven into the group's title track, Rock LALALALA, where they playfully intertwine various meanings of similar-sounding words like "rock," "rak," "luck," and more, creating a compelling and infectious melody.

Stray Kids' 8th mini-album Rock Star presents a collection of 8 fresh tracks and is now accessible for streaming across the globe.

