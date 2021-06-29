Stray Kids are prepping up for a full group comeback with Hyunjin after 9 months, confirms JYP Entertainment

It's finally confirmed that Stray Kids will be making a comeback! Read on to know more about it here!

The WOLFGANG group is getting ready to roar louder than ever. With Hyunjin coming back to the group and resuming activities from July 1, Stray Kids are preparing for an OT8 album comeback! In the morning of June 29 IST, SPOTV News reported that the group is preparing for their new album release towards the end of August, which will also include Hyunjin’s participation.

After the report went viral, JYP Entertainment soon confirmed the same. The agency reported that the group is indeed preparing for an album release, however, the date hasn’t been decided yet. Their statement also had no mention of a full-group comeback, but considering the SPOTV news was confirmed, and the agency itself stated that Hyunjin will resume activities from July 1, there is a high possibility that STAYs will finally get to see the full group together. The agency said, “It is true that Stray Kids is preparing a new album. The exact timing of the release has not been decided and will be announced once it is confirmed.””

Stray Kids’ last Korean release was their repackaged album ‘In Life’, with the powerful title track God’s Menu, which was released last year in September. The group then went on to show incredible performances and unique concepts through their self-produced music on Mnet’s reality show, Kingdom: Legendary War. They were also crowned the winners of the show.

SPOTV News also reported that as a gift to the fans, Stray Kids will release a ‘Kingdom Week’ too.

The comeback album is also expected to have the signature Stray Kids vibe, a strong and powerful aura of the group. This will also be the groups’ first album after winning Kingdom. They also recently released a digital song titled ‘Mixtape: OH’ with a music video featuring Hyunjin, which assured STAYs that he is now back in the game.

