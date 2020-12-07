Stray Kids, ATEEZ & The Boyz CONFIRM their competition on Kingdom; Trio performs together at MAMAs 2020; Watch

Stray Kids, ATEEZ and The Boyz teased their upcoming appearance on the idol competition show by joining forces for a special collaboration performance at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Mnet officially confirmed that Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and The Boyz had all joined the lineup for Kingdom! On December 6, the three groups teased their upcoming appearance on the idol competition show by joining forces for a special collaboration performance at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The Boyz’s Juyeon, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and ATEEZ’s San all took the stage together and danced around a gleaming crown as if battling for the throne. After their performance, Mnet teased that Kingdom—the highly-anticipated second season of Queendom—was coming soon.

Following the massive success of Queendom in 2019, Mnet announced that they would be launching a male version of the show entitled Kingdom. However, unlike Queendom, the male version kicked off with a preliminary season called Road to Kingdom, in which seven male groups competed for a spot in the final lineup of Kingdom. The program aired earlier this year, with The Boyz emerging the final winner of the show.

Watch their collaboration performance at the 2020 MAMA below:

Kingdom is slated to air sometime in the first half of 2021, and news outlets have previously reported that the show is preparing to begin filming in January. Are you excited to see Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and The Boyz compete on Kingdom? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned for further updates on the Kingdom lineup!

