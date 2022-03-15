Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is all ears for BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’: Is this the start of something great?

This could be the friendship of a lifetime! Stray Kids’ leader was born in the same year as BTS’ maknae. However, when have the expectations of the K-pop industry ever stopped Jungkook from forming a friendship?

Bang Chan and Jungkook are both ‘97 liners and the fans of both the groups, Stays and ARMYs respectively, have always hoped for a lovely interaction between the two of them. Stray Kids' Bang Chan has always been very vocal about his support, love and utmost respect for seniors BTS who have, as he says, paved the way and how he continues to admire them.

Every Sunday, Bang Chan holds a live broadcast where he talks about his daily life, gives out advice and plays some music he has been listening to, often taking fans’ suggestions. The broadcast on March 13 began as usual when he talked about the genre-spanning music that he has been tuning into when he turned on ‘Stay Alive’, the solo OST sung by Jungkook for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ and produced by member SUGA. While the song itself has had a record-breaking run, Bang Chan tapped along to the beat and hummed for a whole 2 minutes.

After introducing the song, he then went on to shower words of appreciation, “I feel like he’s just top tier out of like, just like the whole industry. He’s good at everything. He’s the same age but like I’ve looked up to him ever since I was a trainee as well.” He further praised the song, “You have to admit, he’s good at everything. I’ve been listening to this song, even between schedules these days, because the song is just so good.”

Now, with Bang Chan’s genius record producing skills and Jungkook’s Golden maknae abilities, we look forward to an earth shattering interaction between the two, and hopefully a collab?

