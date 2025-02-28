Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and TWICE’s Mina caught candid at Milan Fashion Week; Fans react to sudden dating rumors

Milan Fashion Week 2025 continued its fashion fiesta of top brands with Fendi's ready-to-wear fall collection on day 2. Several global stars, including K-pop idols like Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and TWICE’s Mina, attended the event on February 26. The event provided an opportunity for the friends to reconnect and they were spotted enjoying each other's company. However, they find themselves at the center of dating rumors.

Celebrity interactions leading to speculations of them being romantically involved is a persistent issue in the South Korean industry. This time it's the JYP Entertainment artists, Mina and Bang Chan, who are dealing with unwanted rumors. The two of them were seen having a quick chat in a video shared by Harper's Bazaar Korea. Bang Chan even casually tapped her shoulder during their joint appearance for the fashion magazine's content. They were also seen together at the Fendi afterparty.

Their interaction sparked varied fan reactions, with some considering Mina as looking "scared" and uncomfortable of Bang Chan's enthusiastic energy, while others defended her, saying that it was just her introverted self showing up. Some fans were unhappy about the two K-pop stars chatting and having candid moments with each other. Remarks such as "save Mina," "no, he's mine," and "Mina is mine, Chan, get off" flooded the video's comment section.

Another group of commenters came in strong with their determination to protect their beloved artists.

Those fans already knew about the ensuing dating rumors surrounding the two as soon as their videos started circulating. They also expressed their frustration regarding the ones writing the negative comments and requested them to stop doing so. They called the fans "toxic" for trying to malign a long-standing friendship with fake speculations. As per an X formerly Twitter user, they shared a close bond as "They basically grew up tgt. They called each other's English names, Sharon & Chris." Some even gushed over how “cute” they looked together and mentioned that it was a completely normal friendly act between them.