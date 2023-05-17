Stray Kids’ Bang Chan apologises after receiving backlash for comments about Music Bank in Paris; Fans clarify

Stray Kids member Bang Chan shared a note of apology on the group’s Instagram account for being misunderstood over his recent remarks about junior K-pop idols not replying to other people's greetings. Netizens caught hold of the situation and began speculating over who the comments were directed at. Soon, there was hate being directed at Bang Chan himself, while a different part of netizens pointed fingers at other groups in attendance at Stray Kids' recent show in Paris for Music Bank.

What did Bang Chan say?

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan held his usual live broadcast on YouTube on May 14 following the completion of the group’s performance at the 2023 Music Bank in Paris event. His weekly catch-up with fans soon turned on a different tangent as a fan enquired about the experience and the star mentioned a snub that juniors have found peace with. At the expense of sounding like a 'boomer', Bang Chan shared that he felt as though the younger generation finds it okay to not reply to greetings or 'not care' about basic manners as much.

While Bang Chan himself did not mention any names, certain fans online began directing hate towards girl group IVE, one of the other performers at the 2023 Music Bank in Paris event. The issue got bigger when hate comments flooded the internet about Bang Chan. Soon, the star producer of the group and the leader of Stray Kids took to Instagram to share an apology and clarify any misunderstandings.

Bang Chan’s apology

“Hello, this is Bang Chan from Stray Kids.

I apologize for the offense caused by the comments I made during a recent live broadcast.

I thought about the impact my words and behavior can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself.

I would like to mention that it was not my intention to specify a certain artist, and that my comments had nothing to do with the artist being mentioned currently.

I would like to express my deepest apologies to the artist who has been hurt by my careless words. I sincerely apologize.

I will be more cautious of what I say in order to ensure this does not happen again.

Once again, I sincerely apologize.”

Fans react

After Bang Chan shared the post, his fans came to the star’s rescue. They defended his words on the live broadcast and were of the opinion that he need not apologize for he was only asking for the respect expected by juniors in the K-pop industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2023: BLACKPINK's Rosé set to make debut appearance with YSL; Know more