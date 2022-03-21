Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Hyunjin & Lee Know also test positive for COVID-19

JYP Entertainment has released a statement sharing that three more Stray Kids members have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the notice shared on March 21, Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have been diagnosed with the virus. JYP Entertainment also shared that all three members have completed their third vaccination and are all asymptomatic. In keeping with the quarantine guidelines, they are all currently in self-quarantine.

Previously, Stray Kids’ Changbin tested positive for the virus on March 18. On March 19, fellow member HAN also tested positive, and earlier on March 21, Stray Kids’ Seungmin was also announced to be COVID-19 positive.

Read the agency’s full statement below.

“Hello, this is JYPE.

Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have tested positive for COVID-19.

BANG CHAN, LEE KNOW, and HYUNJIN have been self-quarantined since they tested negative on March 19th (Sat).

In the case of Bang Chan, he was undecided through the PCR test conducted on March 20th (Sun) and tested positive on the morning of March 21st (Mon).

Lee Know and Hyunjin were tested negative through the PCR test on March 20th (Sun), but were tested positive on March 21st (Mon).

Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have completed their third vaccination, and all three members have no special symptoms, so they are self-quarantined according to quarantine guidelines.

Stray Kids members have been living in separate residential areas since March 18th (Fri).. After that, all the members will pay attention to personal hygiene and check their health status.

We will do our best to take the artist’s health first and recover as soon as possible.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Red Velvet welcome ReVeluvs to their eccentric and glamorous world in ‘Feel My Rhythm’ MV