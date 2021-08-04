Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Lee Know & Changbin look 'red hot' in 1st teaser photos for 'NO EASY'

We are a couple of weeks away from Stray Kids' comeback and our excitement literally knows no bounds! Previously, Stray Kids dropped a hilarious and cinematic trailer for their upcoming comeback, 'NOEASY'. The epic trailer teases an action-packed battle between Stray Kids and a dangerous “sound monster” that has been wiping out people’s voices! 'NOEASY' will release on August 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

On August 4 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled the individual teaser images for members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin and Hyunjin who look 'red hot' in stylish crimson gear, ready to fight against the dangerous "sound monster" and save the world! Not just that, Stray Kids' also dropped posted Stray Kids 'NOEASY' UNVEIL: TRACK "CHEESE" on Stray Kids' official Youtube and social media handles on August 2 at 8:30 pm IST. 'UNVEIL: TRACK' is Stray Kids' signature teasing content that pre-releases some of the songs from the new album in a sensational video.

You can check out Stray Kids' teaser images below:

Also, STAYs, please note, Stray Kids will be making their highly anticipated Japanese comeback on October 13 with their second single. Previously, the group released their Japanese debut album, 'SKZ2020', last year and topped the Tower Records K-Pop Japan Release Album Top 10 Chart. Not just that, they also topped the Oricon Weekly Single chart last June with their first single, 'TOP'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids unveils a ‘cheesy’ song teaser from their newest album ‘NOEASY’

Did you like the teaser images? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.