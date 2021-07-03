Stray Kids' Bang Chan & Lee Know's duet track, Drive earns a new fan in this Hollywood star; Find out WHO

STAYs are here for the MinChan World Domination agenda! Read below to find out.

Every K-pop group has a superpower and Stray Kids' special power is to drop surprise new music and make their fandom happy! The Kingdom: Legendary War title winners were back to work immediately after winning the coveted trophy. The talented group surprised fans when they dropped a single titled ‘Mixtape: OH’ out of nowhere on June 25 at midnight KST. The song also marked the group's talented rapper Hyunjin's return to the squad after a brief hiatus. STAYs all over the world were overjoyed with Hyunjin coming back home and the squad returning to full strength! Well, it seems like they were not done with the surprises yet.

Last night, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Lee Know released their surprise duet track, Drive on 'Stray Kids: SKZ Player' taking the fandom by surprise. The fun 'drive' song had the members showing off their handsome visuals on a bike and some amazing vocals and rap added to the mix. Fans chanted 'MinChan' world domination agenda as the song became a hot topic of discussion on stan Twitter! However, the song earned praise from one of the biggest Hollywood stars, and well a definite STAY!

Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the 'Aviation' king Ryan Reyolds. Ryan dropped a sweet message on Stray Kids' official Youtube praising the song. Ryan wrote, "Here for Chris Reynolds". For those unaware, this was clearly in reference to Bang Chan changing his name to “Chris Reynolds” on the Bubble app when Ryan first gave them a shoutout. Fans of both Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds can’t get enough of this friendship and their interactions! Well, we would love to see a Stray Kids x Ryan Reynolds collab in the future.

You can check out the song below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hwang Hyunjin officially comes back home: Stray Kids drop surprise single MV titled Mixtape: OH featuring OT8

Did you like MinChan duet song Drive? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×