Stray Kids’ Bang Chan recovering from minor sinus surgery

On June 5, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan took to Naver V Live to hold his weekly broadcast, ‘Chan’s Room’. At the beginning of the broadcast, Bang Chan revealed that he was a bit more tired than usual, due to having undergone a minor sinus surgery earlier that day. The Stray Kids member explained, “You guys know that I have a really, really, really serious sinus problem.” He continued, “My left nostril, like, the passageway that the air has to go through, is okay. But my right one is so tight. So there’s a really big difference when I breathe in air. When I’m awake, I can [ignore it], but when I sleep, there’s been a couple of times when I would wake up in the middle of the night gasping for air.”

Bang Chan continued, sharing that he felt it was really dangerous so he went to the hospital earlier that day to fix it. He also revealed that he’d undergone the same procedure last year, and that at the time, he’d been told that “Once you do it, it’s going to grow back anyway, so if it does grow back, come back.” Bang Chan shared, “So I went, and I had like a little mini-operation, mini-surgery. I had to go to sleep, they put me to sleep… and it hasn’t been a while since I’ve woken up, so I might seem a little out of energy.”

The Stray Kids member also shared his concerns about the possibility of having to undergo a more invasive surgery in the future, if this one doesn’t solve the issue in its entirety. Bang Chan made sure to reassure his fans, saying, “You don’t have to worry too much, though, because I’m fine. I think we have to keep an eye on it for a moment, but besides that, it should be okay.”

Wishing a speedy and full recovery for Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

