Stray Kids' Bang Chan to skip group's fan sign and video call events on January 12 after contracting flu; DEETS

Bang Chan will skip Stray Kids' upcoming highly-anticipated fan events after catching the flu. JYP Entertainment stated that he is required to take adequate rest before resuming his schedule. While fans are a bit sad due to his absence, they are utmostly praying for his speedy recovery.

On January 12, JYP Entertainment, through Stray Kids' official social media handles, announced that leader Bang Chan would be skipping today's schedule. He will not be attending the HOP SOUNDWAVE Korean Video Call & Fan Sign Event, and HOP StarRiver China Video Call Event.

"As recommended by medical professionals, Bang Chan is currently taking adequate rest. The decision to exclude Bang Chan was made for the safety of both the artist and fans. We would like to apologize to STAYs who have been looking forward to his schedule and ask for your kind understanding," JYP Entertainment stated.

Read their full statement here:

Meanwhile, the upcoming fan events, scheduled for January 12, are highly anticipated by Stray Kids fans. The events have been organized following the release of their first mixtape HOP. On December 13, 2024, it arrived alongside the lead track Walkin' On Water. The boy band had an excellent year in 2024 with many global activities. From their historical Met Gala debut to collaboration with Charlie Puth, the octet reached many new milestones, proving why they are called the leader of 4th-generation K-pop.

Their 9th mini-album ATE, which arrived back in July 2024, also achieved massive commercial success across Billboard, iTunes, Spotify, and more prestigious charts. Stray Kids welcomed 2025 with their STEP OUT video, revealing the plans they have for this year. The boy band confirmed that they will make their highly-anticipated comeback with 2 albums this year alongside ongoing world tour dominATE, 5th fan-sign event, an encore concert, and more exciting activities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon to perform at Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025; know date, venue capacity and more