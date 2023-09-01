Stray Kids' Bang Chan's indirect response to fans' protest against agency? Sunday live show debate explained

Stray Kids' Bang Chan reportedly addressed the ongoing debate regarding the closure of his livestream show called Chan's Room. Previously, during a fan meet event it was found out that his management Agency was not allowing him to continue the show, many fans protested against the agency given how important the show was for the artist and his fans. Following his latest update it seemed like the artist had indirectly spoken about the issue.

Bang Chan's indirect response to the protest? Debate explained

Chan's Room is a live broadcast session that the leader of Stray Kids hosts every Sunday. Ever since the 5-Star singer spoke up about the greetings incident and his apology following the issue, there have been no live sessions held. On August 28, during the group's fan meeting, a fan requested a reaction to something on the show Chan's Room to which he revealed that he wanted to do it but the company suggested he not. Many fans sent protest trucks against the agency as they believed the decision was wholly taken by them. In the recent update on a fan cafe app, the Thunderous singer replied to a comment saying, "Why am I uploading it now? (about a certain post he made on the app) Because it's my decision. Hahahaha". Furthermore, he also replied, "Everything is my decision and my wish – hahahahaha". After seeing the comments, fans believed this was probably his indirect response to the protest against the agency. This is why they believed that Bang Chan did not wish to see fans protest against the agent. Many fans even urged them to discontinue sending trucks in front of JYP Entertainment's building.

What is Chan's Room?

Bang Chan who is a singer, rapper, producer, and the leader of the talented K-pop boy group Stray Kids, began a weekly live broadcast session called Chan's Room. The show took place every Sunday, where the idol would come and react to K-pop songs or music videos. He would also talk to fans and provide them with suggestions and advice best to his knowledge. Sometimes other members also used to join his live video sessions. Many fans had built deep connections with the show and anticipated it every week. However, since an incident took place in Paris Music Bank and the leader opened up about it on the show, he attracted mixed reactions from the netizens. The singer apologized for his remarks on Instagram and since then he has not held any session of Chan's Room live.

