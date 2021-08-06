Stray Kids’ Bangchan and Hyunjin are trapped in their ‘compulsions’ in the new track teaser

Stray Kids released a new dark teaser for the song 'Compulsion (Bang Chan, Hyunjin)' from their new album 'NOEASY' for the first time. It was dropped on August 5th at 8:30 pm IST and has since shook the fans with the amazing acting ability of Bangchan and Hyunjin. In the video, they are in chains and strings, expressing the feeling of desperately wanting to escape from something, causing a thrill. The dreamy atmosphere, enchanting melody, and magnificent beat heightened immersion, raising expectations for the euphemism. The new song 'Compulsive (Bang Chan, Hyunjin)' features intense string sounds and a wild feeling created by an electric guitar. Stray Kids will release their 2nd full-length album 'NOEASY’ on August 23.

On July 21st, the two members unveiled the duet's work through their own content '[SKZ SONG CAMP] Howl in Harmony' (hereinafter 'SKZ Song Camp') and delivered a special teaser. They conducted a sincere conversation about the work that went into the song, foretelling a new way of music, and amplified the curiosity with the new song teaser video. 'SKZ Song Camp' is a song camp-type content that shows the music production process done by Stray Kids members.

In addition, Stray Kids' signature teasing content 'UNVEIL: TRACK', which is actively underway ahead of their comeback, is a video series that introduces some of the songs on the new album. On August 3, the intro track 'CHEESE' was released and the free-spirited boyish beauty was received by global fans.

In Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' (hereafter 'Kingdom'), which ended in June of this year, they showed off their production capabilities and stage composition abilities that stood out for their novel ideas, and took the final throne. The 2nd full-length album 'NOEASY' is a full-fledged move after winning 'Kingdom' and adds meaning to it as the first album to be released in 2021. The 1st full-length repackage album 'IN生' (Life), released in September 2020, recorded rapid growth, surpassing 333,381 copies in the initial album sales in a week as of the release date based on the Hanteo chart. Anticipation for the second full-length album, which Stray Kids will release after about 11 months, is on the rise.

