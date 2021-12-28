Stray Kids become the only 4th generation Kpop group to achieve THIS milestone

Earlier in December 2021, Stay Kids’ repacked album ‘IN生 (In Life)’ crossed 500 million streams on Spotify. Following this massive milestone, Spotify has also announced that Stray Kids have reached yet another peak on the global music streaming platform.

The South Korean boy group has achieved over 2 billion streams on Spotify! This makes Stray Kids the only fourth-generation K-pop group to reach the mark. Additionally, this also makes the group the 5th overall Korean act to achieve this milestone, following their seniors in the industry - BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and EXO.

Reportedly, Stray Kids have the highest peak of monthly listeners on Spotify among fourth-generation groups and have also been reaching new daily peaks on the platform. The group has also extended their record of being the most followed fourth-generation K-pop idol group on Spotify, by recently surpassing 6.5 million followers. That’s not all, Stray Kids are also the third most-followed act among all K-pop boy groups.

Stray Kids released a new compilation album on December 23, titled ‘SKZ 2021’. The digital album consists of 13 past tracks from the boy group - ‘Placebo’, ‘Awaken’, ‘ROCK’, ‘3rd Eye’, ‘Insomnia’, ‘My Side’, ‘N/S’, ‘0325’, ‘Maze of Memories’, ‘Mixtape#1’, ‘Mixtape#2’, ‘Mixtape#3’, ‘Mixtape#4’, ‘Mixtape#5’, and the Korean version of the group’s Japanese song, ‘Scars’.

Stray Kids also dropped a fun holiday-themed music video for the ‘SKZ 2021’ version of ‘Placebo’, to wish fans a Merry Christmas.

Congratulations to Stray Kids for reaching this amazing new milestone!

