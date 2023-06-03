Stray Kids becomes 3rd artist alongside BTS, SEVENTEEN to sell THIS many albums in one day in Hanteo history

On June 3, according to the Hanteo Chart, Stray Kids' 5-STAR, which was released the day before, sold 2,392,666 copies alone that day. They broke the Hanteo record of 2.18 million albums of the past seventh mini album 'MAXIDENT'. 5-STAR comes at no. 4 after SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album, FML, which sold 4.55 million copies, and their 4th regular album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 by BTS, which sold 3.37 million copies, and Proof, their anthology album. BE, BTS' album, comes in at number five with 2.27 million copies sold.

5-STAR:

In particular, 5-STAR is highly likely to surpass the previous K-pop Initial Chodong record for the remaining six days, as it has already received 5.13 million pre-orders, both domestically and internationally. So far, MAXIDENT has sold 3.42 million copies. What's more, S-Class is a melody that Stray Children appreciates extraordinary notoriety in the North American market, so it beat the US Bulletin's primary collection outline '1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The sixth mini album, ODDINARY, and the previous work, MAXIDENT, reached the top of the chart as well. The title track, S-Class, from 5-STAR will serve as a promotional song for Stray Kids. The company, JYP Entertainment, was confident that it was a work that brought together the musical talents of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han from 3RACHA, the group's producing team, who produced all of the title songs from their 2018 pre-debut song Hellevator.

Stray Kids:

S-Class is the title song from 5-STAR and the music video shows them enjoying their successful life and their lyrics talk about them understanding they are special and are ‘stars’. The title track adds freshness and challenge to the unique and eccentric personality of Stray Kids. The lyrics are more enjoyable with the addictive melody. The album includes ITEM, Super Bowl, TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK), DLC, Let's Die, Crash, FNF, Youtiful, THE SOUND (Korean Ver.), Time Out, which were entirely written by the 3RACHA.

