Stray Kids becomes first K-pop artist in Billboard history to do THIS with latest album 5-STAR

Stray Kids had released their third regular album, 5-STAR, on June 2 along with the title track, S-Class. Now, they topped the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts on Billboard. After the two mini-albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT, which were released in 2022, and their first album, which was released in 2023, Stray Kids have achieved this feat by simultaneously ranking first on two main charts on Billboard for three consecutive years.

Stray Kids on Billboard Charts:

Additionally, the album won No. 1 on the Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, World Album Billboard charts and Bubbling Under Hot 25 just before entering the Hot100 Billboard main chart. It also ranked second in World Digital Song Sales, third in Tastemaker Album, 24th in Billboard Global 200, 15th in Billboard Global (excluding the US) and 22nd in Digital Song Sales. On the most recent major charts, 5-STAR was named in a total of 11 categories. Stray Kids debuted at No. 1 with ODDINARY on the Billboard 200 chart, three works in a row, which was released in March 2022, and did it again with the latest album, 5-STAR, which was previously performed only by British pop star Harry Styles. The physical album also sold 235,000 copies, which is the most in the first week of release since Taylor Swift's Midnights in October 2022 and the best-selling album in the US for a week as of 2023.

Stray Kids’ 5-STAR:

Stray Kids' third album surpassed 5.13 million pre-orders as of June first, setting the record for 'the most pre-orders in K-pop history'. On June 8th, the album sold 4,617,499 copies based on the Hanteo Chart, breaking a new record for K-pop albums in the first week and becoming JYP Entertainment's first quad million seller. They made their mark on different international charts, displaying their popularity. The title track, S-Class, debuted at number 40 on the most recent Official Album Chart Top 100 released by the British Official Charts. This was the album's highest ranking, far exceeding ODDINARY's 95th place in March 2022.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi ruins group’s second comeback for 2023 during birthday live, drops exciting update

Advertisement