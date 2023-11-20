Stray Kids becomes first Korean act to chart their first 4 albums consecutively at No.1 Billboard 200

Stray Kids are taking over K-Pop with their latest release. Dropping their eighth mini album, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, the eight-member group achieved a remarkable feat. Stray Kids marked a historic moment by becoming the first group in 16 years to achieve this milestone with their fourth consecutive album release.

Stray Kids on the Billboard 200 charts

The members of Stray Kids are establishing notable milestones with incredible speed. On November 20, the boy band under JYP Entertainment made an impactful appearance, seizing the top spot on the Billboard 200 Album Chart by selling 224,000 units. According to Nielsen Music's report for the week ending November 16, the album ROCK-STAR by Stray Kids amassed an impressive 224,000 equivalent album units, with 213,000 being pure units.

Stray Kids' album, ROCK-STAR, marks their fourth consecutive debut at the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement follows their previous albums ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, and 5-STAR, making them the only K-Pop group to accomplish this remarkable feat in their career.

Fans reaction to Stray Kids’ achievement

Enthusiastic fans have flooded social media platforms to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the group for achieving such a significant milestone. Expressing their excitement, supporters shared messages such as, ‘Kudos to Stray Kids on 'ROCK-STAR'!’ Another fan said, ‘I am so proud. They are the first Korean act to debut their first four charting albums at #1 on the Billboard 200.’ Other fans said, ‘Stray Kids are truly surpassing expectations in the fourth generation of K-pop!’ and ‘Speaking on behalf of the K-pop community, ROCK-STAR is another outstanding album from Stray Kids, showcasing a diverse mix of genres, exceptional vocals, and phenomenal production. This accomplishment is truly well-deserved.’

Earlier today, the group won the Top K-Pop album award at BBMAs for 5-Star. Stray Kids also delivered a powerful performance at the same event.

