Stray Kids becomes the only artist in 2022 to top the Billboard 200 with two albums

Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 with their previous work, 'ODDINARY' in March. In particular, after 4 years of debut, it entered the 'Billboard 200' for the first time and rose to the top at the same time, demonstrating explosive growth.

On October 18th, Stray Kids topped the Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100' on October 22 with the mini album 'Maxident' and the title song 'Case 143'. occupied The 'Top Current Album Sales', 'Top Album Sales', 'World Album', and 'World Digital Song Sales' charts also climbed to the top.

With this 'Maxident', he added the record of #1 on the 'Billboard 200', becoming the first K-pop artist to enter the first place on the chart and becoming an artist who has been ranked number one for consecutive albums. In addition, as of 2022, as the only artist to enter the 'Billboard 200' with multiple works, he showed his true value in the global music market. The album 'Maxident', released on October 7, heralded a surge in popularity early on, surpassing 2.37 million pre-orders.

Recently, the music video '7th 100 million views' record was set, showing its power on YouTube. After 'God’s Menu', 'Back Door, 'Maze', 'My Pace', 'Singer', 'Maniac', and 'Hellevator', a total of 7 music videos have reached the billion-view list, making '100 million among 4th generation K-pop male groups. He maintained the title of 'Most View Music Videos'. JYP Entertainment is delivering joy to Korean and foreign fans by providing various attractions such as the title song 'CASE 143' choreography practice video, challenge content, and the b-side song 'Super Board' video on the official social media handles.

