Stray Kids breaks personal record as latest release ‘MAXIDENT’ surpasses 1.3 million album sales

Stray Kids added a record of million sellers (single album sales exceeded 1 million copies) on the day of their comeback. Stray Kids released their new mini-album 'MAXIDENT' at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on October 7th.

The sales volume of this album is 1,055,868 copies based on Hanteo Chart at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 7th, the day of release. As the album pre-order amount was 2.37 million copies as of the 6th, it is expected to become a double million seller (singer with more than 2 million single albums), exceeding 2 million copies based on the total album sales to be counted in the future. It is the first time in 4 years and 7 months since their official debut in March 2018 that Stray Kids has earned the title of double million seller.

Stray Kids sales record:

The million-seller record is their third since their debut. Stray Kids has sold more than 1 million copies in three consecutive albums, starting with the 2nd regular album 'NOEASY' released in August last year, the mini album 'Oddinary' released in March this year, and the new album 'MAXIDENT'. In particular, with the previous work 'Oddinary', they left a mark in the history of K-pop. Stray Kids entered the first place on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' on April 2nd.

Billboard achievement:

It is the third time that a Korean pop singer has occupied the chart after BTS in 2018 and SuperM in 2019. It is the 13th feat in Billboard history to be number one on a non-English-speaking album. As a result, Stray Kids became the first JYP singer to become a million-seller as well as the number 1 singer on Billboard, becoming a strong central axis in the company.

