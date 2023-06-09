Stray Kids breaks SEVENTEEN’s record to have highest 1st week album sales in Hanteo history with 5-STAR

Stray Kids' third standard album 5-STAR, delivered on June second, on Hanteo Chart, recorded 4,617,499 copies on June 8. Stray Kids once more clearly established themselves as the protagonists of a new history in the music industry with this new Initial Chodong record for K-pop albums, demonstrating their self-confidence as stars. It raised anticipation of early record-setting. As of May 30, the third regular album, 5-STAR, had received 4.93 million pre-orders, making it the record for the most pre-orders in K-pop history.

5-STAR’s achievements:

They crossed SEVENTEEN’s record of 5.4 million album sales in the first week. As of June 8th, it had more than doubled the Initial Chodong record of the previous mini-album MAXIDENT and set the stage for a new history in the music industry. It sold 2,392,666 copies on the Hanteo Chart on the second, achieving a double million sales on the day of release. In the meantime, the title track,S-CLASS, broke its own record for the most daily Spotify streams. On June 2, it was ranked 42nd on the Daily Top Song Global Chart and 89th on the Daily Top Song US Chart, which is its highest ranking. With their third regular album, Stray Kids became JYP Entertainment's first four million-selling artist and became the first million-seller with their second regular album, NOEASY, in 2021. In 2022, their third regular album, MAXIDENT, was a double and triple million-seller. Furthermore, in 2022, he was the main one to top the US Billboard's main chart Billboard 200 with two smaller than expected collections, ODDINARY and MAXIDENT, in succession.

Stray Kids’ activities:

A group fan meeting has recently sold out all of its tickets, maintaining its unstoppable momentum. Tickets for Stray Kids' third performance fan meeting 'Stray Kids Third FANMEETING 'PILOT: FOR 5-STAR' sold out rapidly after the group of followers pre-deal opened on the fifth, and 7 All seats were sold out, even the ones that were opened around the same time. The third one-on-one fan event to wrap up special memories of Stay and Stray Kids.

ALSO READ: Cha Seo Won, B1A4’s Gongchan starrer Unintentional Love Story’s production confirms spin-off

Advertisement