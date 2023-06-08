Stray Kids breaks yet another record as latest album 5-STAR crosses 4 million copies in first week sales

As of June 6th, the number of albums sold for Stray Kids' 5-STAR reached 4.12 million, as reported by Hanteo Chart. The 10th mini album FML by the group SEVENTEEN has so far been the only K-pop album to sell more than 4 million copies in its first week of release; Stray Kids' 5-STAR set the second record. In the K-pop Initial Chodong, they came in second place. On the off chance that the deals volume on June seventh and eighth is added, the Initial Chodong record is supposed to ascend much higher. The pre-request for this collection recorded 5.13 million copies.

5-STAR:

Stray Kids is also likely to top the US Billboard 200's main album chart on June 17th because 5-STAR is so well-liked in the North American market. Following the past works, the sixth mini album 'ODDINARY' and 'MAXIDENT', it is the third back to back opportunity to arrive at the highest point of the chart. Stray Kids' popularity can also be verified on social media and video sites. The official YouTube channel has more than 12.8 million subscribers, the group's official Instagram account has more than 25.45 million followers, and the group's Twitter account has more than 9.6 million followers. Stray Kids has been promoting the title track 'S-Class' of '5-STAR'. JYP, the organization, was certain that it was a tune that consolidated the melodic capacities of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han from the gathering's creating group, 3RACHA, which delivered all the title tracks from their pre-debut tune 'Hellevator' in 2018.

Stray Kids’ activities:

"All seats for Stray Kids' third official fan meeting have been sold out," the agency stated on June 8th. Stray Kids' third official fan meeting 'PILOT: The FOR 5-STAR' event will take place at KSPO DOME in Seoul on July 1 and 2. On July second, they intend to hold a disconnected exhibition and at the same time hold an internet based paid live broadcast.

