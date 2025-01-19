Stray Kids, BTS' Jimin and ENHYPEN feature in top 5 of weekly World Albums chart; LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ closely follow

The latest edition of Billboard's World Albums chart for the week ending January 18 has been published. It features an impressive number of K-pop artists in its top 10 list. While some, like Stray Kids, retained their spots, a few soared in ranking.

Stray Kids' SKZHOP HIPTAPE (HOP) stayed at No. 1 on the World Albums chart for their fourth consecutive week. It was also their fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 42. The eight-member group features again in the top 10 of the chart, with ATE climbing to No. 10 in its 25th week. Following the top spot holder is BTS' Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, at No. 2 in the list.

MUSE also made an impressive record by staying on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for 25 consecutive weeks. With that, the album became the longest-charting album by a K-pop soloist, as per updates on January 15. At No. 5, we have ENHYPEN's second Korean studio album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Featuring nine tracks, this album held steady at its spot in its 26th week on the World Albums chart.

The next album on the list is a 2022-released K-pop album that re-appeared in the chart this week. It is none other than BTS's Proof anthology, clenching the No. 6 spot in its 135th week on the chart. LE SSERAFIM's fourth extended play CRAZY jumped to No. 7 in the World Albums chart while ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 secured No. 8. spot in the list. Both CRAZY and GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 have received immense love on their title tracks Crazy and Ice On My Teeth, respectively.

ATEEZ dropped their 11th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 on their 6th debut anniversary, November 15, 2024, which coincided with BTS' Jin's Happy's release date. Happy, Jin's debut solo studio album, also featured in the World Albums chart. It is currently at No. 14 on the list, in its eighth week. Preceding it is the fourth-gen groups ILLIT and TXT at No. 9 and No. 10 and the thirteen-member group SEVENTEEN. ILLIT's I'LL LIKE YOU stayed at No. 9, with TXT's The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY at No. 12 and SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS closely behind at No. 13.