Stray Kids, BTS' Jimin, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ and more feature in top 10 of weekly Billboard World Albums Chart

K-pop has taken the American music scene by storm, with popular groups and soloists like Stray Kids, BTS' Jimin, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and ATEEZ dominating the Billboard World Albums chart for the week ending on February 22 (Saturday). Their impressive performance has solidified K-pop's presence on the chart, with some acts maintaining their previous positions and others rising through the ranks. This achievement is indicative of the genre's growing global influence.

Stray Kids’ special album HOP kept up with its No. 1 spot after spending its seventh non-consecutive week on the World Albums chart. Additionally, the EP also featured on the Billboard 200 at No. 129 in its ninth week. Clenching the second spot on the World Albums chart is BTS’s Jimin’s solo album MUSE. Last week marked its 30th consecutive week on the chart. Additionally, the album scripted history by becoming the longest-charting album by a K-pop soloist on Billboard 200 with its 25 weeks of appearance in the chart.

MUSE, then, bettered its own record by spending 30 weeks on the list. ENHYPEN's ROMANCE: UNTOLD continues to feature in the chart, maintaining its No. 5 position on the World Albums chart for the 31st week. Taking the next spot is BTS's 2022 anthology album Proof. It remains a consistent presence on the chart, starting strong at No. 6 in its remarkable 140th week. Similarly, LE SSERAFIM's CRAZY retains its spot, remaining unchanged at No. 7 in its 23rd week on the chart.

ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2 continues to make waves, holding steady with a rise to No. 9 in its 13th week on the chart. Meanwhile, their 2023 album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL re-emerges on the World Albums chart at No. 13, marking its 16th non-consecutive week and demonstrating the group's sustained influence. Stray Kids' ninth mini album ATE wraps up the top 10, holding strong at No. 10 in its 30th week on the chart.

Notably, ATE previously achieved a milestone by debuting at No. 1, marking the group's fifth consecutive chart-topping album. This feat has solidified Stray Kids' notable status in the K-pop scene.