Stray Kids, BTS, NCT DREAM & more reign high on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week of April 23, and Stray Kids’ mini album ‘ODDINARY’ has continued its reign at rank 1 for the fourth week running, after making its debut atop the chart! Additionally, ‘ODDINARY’ has now also become the first K-pop album released this year to spend four weeks charting on the Billboard 200.

BTS follows, maintaining six releases in the Top 15 of the World Albums chart. BTS’ 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ continues to rank at number 3, followed by BTS’ ‘BE’, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ in ranks 4 through 7, in this order. BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ranks at number 10 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart for this week.

NCT DREAM’s second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’ makes a re-entry on the chart, this week at number 8. BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’, meanwhile, is spending its 80th consecutive week on the chart, this time at number 11.

Further, NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ follows, maintaining its spot at number 12, and spending its 30th consecutive week on the chart. ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ also maintains its rank from last week at number 13, spending its 28th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Finally, Red Velvet’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’ makes a re-entry on the Billboard World Albums chart, this week at number 15.

With this, 12 out of a total of 15 spots in the Top 15 are occupied by K-pop releases in the week of April 23!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ji Chang Wook brings colours to the black-and-white world of Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop