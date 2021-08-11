Stray Kids’ Changbin, Lee Know and Felix dive in the refreshing teaser for ‘Surfin’

JYP Entertainment posted 'Stray Kids ＜NOEASY＞ UNVEIL: TRACK 4 'Surfin' (Lee Know, Changbin, Felix)' on all social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on August 10. Previously, Lee Know, Changbin, and Felix expressed this song as “like a glass of carbonated water” in their song camp-type content '[SKZ SONG CAMP] Howl in Harmony', which blended the music production process. On the other hand, while filming the video, they revealed that they came up with the idea for small details such as props and camera angles, raising expectations of the eager fans.

In the released video, the three members made the viewers smile with their innocent and mischievous appearance. In particular, the tropical sound above the lyrics reminded the viewers of the cool sea, such as “The sea breeze blows, wah I hear the sound of the waves, wah split the current, and surf surfing” caught the ears.

Stray Kids is showing off their confidence in the album through the teasing content 'UNVEIL: TRACK', which introduces some of the songs on the new album. Starting with the intro track 'CHEESE', the unit songs 'Compulsion (Bang Chan, Hyunjin)', 'Gone Away (Han, Seungmin, I.N)', and 'Surfing (Lee Know, Changbin, Felix)' have already been completed. It was the fourth song to show off the new album.

They create strongly addictive tracks such as the title song 'God’s Menu' from their first regular album 'GO生' released last year and the title song 'Back Door' from the repackage album 'INLife'. The belt showed the essence of the 'malamat genre' or a 'spicy EDM genre'. In June of this year, Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' performed a performance with fresh ideas based on outstanding musicality at every stage of the contest, and took the final first place in the competition.

Meanwhile, the second regular album 'NOEASY', where one can see Stray Kids' limitless abilities, will be released on August 23 at 2:30 pm IST.

