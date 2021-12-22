Stray Kids to close off the year with ‘SKZ 2021’; Teaser released

Stray Kids are getting ready for a new project with ‘SKZ2021’! On December 21 at 6 pm KST, Stray Kids surprised fans by releasing a teaser photo along with the release date for their upcoming project titled ‘SKZ2021’. The 8-member boy group from JYP Entertainment teased the project through their official Twitter account.

Stray Kids had previously released their first compilation album, SKZ2020, in March 2020. As the album had featured re-recorded versions of some of their most popular past tracks, fans are looking forward to something similar with ‘SKZ2021’.

The upcoming project comes not long after the group’s special Christmas album, Christmas EveL. Released on November 29, the single album has four songs including the lead track Christmas EveL, 24 to 25, Winter Falls, as well as the English version of a previous release, Domino.

Stray Kids had also released a 14-track album, NOEASY, in August 2021. A follow-up to their debut album, it also reportedly broke JYP Entertainment’s record for the most pre-ordered album with about 930,000 units sold. The album also reached the milestone of becoming Stray Kids’ first million-selling album.

Stray Kids also not only starred in Mnet’s competition series Kingdom: Legendary War, but were also crowned as the final winners. The boy group has had a major year, and it appears that they are aiming to end it with a bang, with 'SKZ2021' slated for release on December 23 at 6 pm KST.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: IU surprises fans with an upcoming compilation release titled ‘Pieces’