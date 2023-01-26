Stray Kids confirmed as headliners for Lollapalooza Paris alongside Kendrick Lamar and Rosalia

Stray Kids is taking over the world of music one event at a time. Cementing themselves as one of the most popular K-pop acts, the octet has just bagged another monumental happening to add to their musical career. On January 26, it was revealed that Stray Kids will be headlining the upcoming edition of the Lollapalooza Paris music festival.

Becoming one of the three headliners at the event, they are one of the youngest acts to be announced as a part of the lineup. Kendrick Lamar and Rosalia are the other two faces of Lollapalooza Paris 2023 alongside Stray Kids. Fans have noted the importance of this event to the South Korean artists whose rapper Changbin has mentioned Kendrick Lamar to be one of his favourite acts ever and to be able to headline together is indeed memorable news.

Other acts at Lollapalooza Paris 2023

Set to be a three day event from July 21 to 23, Stray Kids will be the headliners on the first day. The lineup includes some notable names like Lil Nas X, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Kygo, and more and is expected to be able to attract large crowds. Lollapalooza Paris held its inaugural edition in 2017 and saw the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, A$AP Rocky, Måneskin, Anitta, David Guetta and more performing last year.

About Stray Kids

Debuting in 2019, the boy group brings together an unbelievable rapper-composer trio named 3RACHA as members of the group, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. Vocals are provided by Seungmin and I.N, however, Han can easily pass as the lead vocalist on any given day. Nicknamed DANCERACHA, members Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix form the dance trio of the group. The 8 come together to create one of the best 4th generation groups who present their self-produced music which sells in millions. Constantly active and releasing new music incessantly, the octet has nine Korean mini-albums, two Korean studio albums, four compilation albums, one reissue, and more to their name with under 5 years of being active in the business following their debut.