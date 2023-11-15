Stray Kids confirmed for debut performance at Billboard Music Awards 2023

Stray Kids released their mesmerizing album Rock Star on November 10 along with the music video of the title track LALALALA. Once again the group proved the power of their music and their amazing talent. The group consists of 8 members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Stary Kids who have been confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards 2023.

Stray Kids' debut at Billboard Music Awards

On November 14, Billboard confirmed that Stray Kids would be performing at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 19. This would mark their debut performance at the prestigious music show. The group would be performing their latest hits S-Class and LALALALA. Earlier, NewJeans was also confirmed to be making their US debut performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

This year, the award show will not take place in the US. The event will take place at different places at the same time and will be live-streamed instead of broadcast on television. Stray Kids have also been nominated for Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Expectations run high among fans as Stary Kids would be performing at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time and it would be a delight to see their performance on a global platform.

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 will be airing on November 19 at 5 pm PST which is November 20 at 6:30 am IST.

Stary Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids released their thirteenth EP Rock Star on November 10 along with the music video of the title track LALALALA. This followed their last hit 5-Star which received massive love from fans. Within a few hours of its release, the music video for LALALALA garnered millions of views.

The album's title has a deeper meaning as the word 'rak' in Chinese character stands for delight. While in English the word 'rock' stands for Rock n' Roll. The album features 8 new tracks and was an instant hit with fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids are absolute rockstars in the new LALALALA MV; WATCH