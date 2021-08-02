Stray Kids CONFIRMED to make Japanese comeback; REVEAL fun behind the scenes video for NOEASY trailer

STAYs, we have some good news for you. It looks like Stray Kids will have a busy second half of this year! According to JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids' agency, the group will be making their highly anticipated Japanese comeback on October 13 with their second single. Previously, the group released their Japanese debut album, 'SKZ2020', last year and topped the Tower Records K-Pop Japan Release Album Top 10 Chart. Not just that, they also topped the Oricon Weekly Single chart last June with their first single, 'TOP'.

Stray Kids' also shared a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse of the members filming their epic comeback trailer for 'NOEASY'! The boys showcase their regular and playful selves in this special behind-the-scenes video! They are seen having fun with the equipment as the staff present on the set lovingly indulges their shenanigans. The members returned the favour by graciously thanking the staff and ended the clip with a not-so-subtle plugin for their upcoming comeback, 'NOEASY'!

You can watch the fun video below:

Previously, Stray Kids dropped a hilarious and cinematic trailer for their upcoming comeback, 'NOEASY'. The epic trailer teases an action-packed battle between Stray Kids and a dangerous “sound monster” that has been wiping out people’s voices! 'NOEASY' will release on August 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

