Stray Kids releases music video teaser for Lose My Breath

On May 2, 2024, at midnight KST, Stray Kids released the first music video teaser for their upcoming digital single titled Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth. This will mark the first time K-pop hitmakers and global phenomenon Charlie Puth will be collaborating on a song together. In the video snippet, group member Felix can be heard narrating a few lines about nature and how they signify the importance of life. He also talks about the little moments of joy that bring peace to every human’s soul. Meanwhile, others are shown in different settings, embracing life’s tumultuous journey.

Another teaser for the music video will be released days before the premiere of the track. The upcoming single is scheduled to be released globally on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST. Previously, they released the track preview of the song, providing a glimpse of how the song will sound to the fans. Previously, the K-pop group was featured in Lil Durk's remix version of the track All My Life.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group is set to make a comeback in the month of June 2024. This will be their official comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024 and I-Days in Milan.