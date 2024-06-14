Stray Kids creates history by becoming only second K-pop act following BTS to earn three gold certifications from RIAA

Stray Kids, the K-pop boy group sensation that has been making fans groove to their unique music has achieved a new historic achievement.

It was announced on June 13 US local time that Stray Kids has earned its third gold certification in the USA from RIAA. It marks a big moment for the K-pop boy group as they are now the only second K-pop act to have ever achieved the feat following BTS.

Stray Kids have earned their third RIAA gold certification in the US. On June 13 USA local time, the Recording Industry Association of America also known as RIAA rewarded Stray Kids’ hit song Back Door with a gold certification. The song earned it by selling over 500,000 units in the USA.

Back Door hence became Stray Kids’ third song to be officially certified gold by RIAA. Back Door is a theatrical song with a unique sound that resonates beautifully with the listeners. It is a hip-hop song with a pop and EDM base laced with festival-like sounds.

Watch Back Door by Stray Kids here:

Meanwhile, previously MANIAC and God’s Menu by Stray Kids were certified gold by the RIAA. Additionally, Back Door is Stray Kids’ fifth RIAA certification as their albums 5-STAR and ROCK-STAR also earned gold certifications in the US.

The moment is historic for Stary Kids as they have now become the only second K-pop act ever to achieve three gold certifications for three songs from RIAA in the US following BTS.

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a sensation K-pop boy group who are often dubbed as Next Generation leaders who debuted on March 28, 2018. Since their debut, the K-pop boy group has been known for captivating fans with their unique sound and dance styles.

Stray Kids is made up of eight members Bang Chan (leader), Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, Lee Know, and I.N. The group also includes a special production unit responsible for producing most of their songs 3RACHA made of members Changbin, Bang Chan, and Han.

Most recently, Stray Kids dropped their English track Lose My Breath featuring the American pop star Charlie Puth