Stray Kids dominate the Billboard world digital song sales chart and world albums chart this week; Find Out

Stray Kids have been on their world domination agenda and it seems like they aren't slowing down anytime soon! The talented 8 member group made a fiery comeback with their second full-length album 'NOEASY' with the thunderous comeback song 'Thunderous'. Stray Kids' second full-length album 'NOEASY' has surpassed the cumulative shipment volume of 1.1 million copies on the Gaon Chart as of August 31st. It was the first album produced by JYP Entertainment to become a million-seller. Previously, 'NOEASY' recorded 930,000 pre-orders by the day of its release.

Now, Stray Kids is reigning supreme on the Billboard charts! Each week, the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart is updated to showcase the 25 best-selling international singles in the United States. There were a total of 10 new K-Pop songs that debuted on the chart for the first time, seven of which belong to Stray Kids! With the release of their new album, 'NOEASY', Stray Kids have shown just how much of an impact they’re making on the K-Pop industry!

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ new studio album 'NOEASY' debut at number 5 on the World Albums chart and seven amazing tracks from the album entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart this week. Stray Kids’ new title track 'Thunderous' made a strong debut at number 3, and six of their b-sides trailed close behind with 'Domino' debuted at number 11, 'Cheese' at number 14, 'The View' at number 18, 'Ssick' at number 22 and 'Sorry, I Love You' at number 24, while the group’s “Kingdom” track 'WOLFGANG' re-entered the chart at number 23.

