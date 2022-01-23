Stray Kids don soft pastel attires in new images for the upcoming fan meeting ‘SKZ’s Chocolate Factory’

On January 23, JYP Entertainment released new concept images for Stray Kids’ second fan meeting ‘SKZ’s Chocolate Factory’. Each member looks amazing in the soft pastel clothes and pretty accessories as they work in the chocolate factory. The fan meeting will be held on February 12 and 13.

On February 13th, an offline fan meeting and an online paid live broadcast on the Beyond Live platform will be held at the same time, and precious memories will be made with domestic and foreign fans. Tickets for offline performances were pre-purchased for the fan club from 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm on January 17th for members of the 2nd period of the official fan club STAY, and all seats were sold out at the same time as they opened.

Thanks to such enthusiastic support, JYP Entertainment opened additional seats available for viewing at 8 pm on January 19th, and this also sold out quickly, realizing the power of Stray Kids' tickets. This fan meeting is the first in about a year since the first official fan meeting on February 20, 2021, and Stray Kids is expected to meet fans around the world for a long time and will spend sweet time together that transcends time and space.

Stray Kids, who broke their best scores in various indicators last year and achieved 'Career High', were honored with 4 crowns, including the first grand prize in their debut, at the awards ceremony to close the year. At the '2021 The Fact Music Awards', '2021 Asian Artist Awards', and '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' respectively, they won the Artist of the Year Award, Performance Award of the Year, and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top Ten respectively. At the Golden Disc Awards, they added a trophy in the album category to show off their 'K-Pop 4th generation representative group'.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.